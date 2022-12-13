A correction may be in store for Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares?

In the latest session, Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) closed at $8.65 up 10.05% from its previous closing price of $7.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1988025 shares were traded. DSGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Design Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.50 and its Current Ratio is at 33.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 10, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On May 02, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.

On January 19, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $10.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on January 19, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when LAPPE RODNEY W bought 15,000 shares for $7.96 per share. The transaction valued at 119,426 led to the insider holds 112,024 shares of the business.

Xu Stella sold 1,455 shares of DSGN for $27,105 on Mar 22. The Director now owns 4,129,950 shares after completing the transaction at $18.63 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, William Arsani, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $18.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 474,680 and bolstered with 2,797,501 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSGN has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DSGN has traded an average of 426.91K shares per day and 734.82k over the past ten days. A total of 55.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.36M. Insiders hold about 36.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DSGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 4.53M, compared to 4.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.61% and a Short% of Float of 16.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.45, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.29 and -$1.65.