A correction may be in store for Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) shares?

As of close of business last night, Yext Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.47, up 1.73% from its previous closing price of $6.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 769373 shares were traded. YEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YEXT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 181.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on March 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $17 previously.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16.50 to $5.25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Richardson Julie bought 10,000 shares for $6.13 per share. The transaction valued at 61,272 led to the insider holds 81,409 shares of the business.

Shin Ho sold 20,000 shares of YEXT for $99,310 on Jul 05. The General Counsel now owns 47,992 shares after completing the transaction at $4.97 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Shin Ho, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,608 shares for $5.36 each. As a result, the insider received 30,081 and left with 67,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YEXT has reached a high of $10.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YEXT traded 1.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.80M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YEXT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 4.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YEXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $401.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.58M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $430.5M and the low estimate is $420.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.