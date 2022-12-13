A glimpse at AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) closed at $4.38 up 2.58% from its previous closing price of $4.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383405 shares were traded. ASTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 12, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $29.

On June 30, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Cisneros Adriana bought 36,364 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 200,002 led to the insider holds 39,764 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 45.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTS has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.6343, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.9798.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASTS has traded an average of 1.76M shares per day and 3.01M over the past ten days. A total of 200.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.08M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.32M with a Short Ratio of 13.16M, compared to 11.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.89% and a Short% of Float of 25.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.4M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.1M and the low estimate is $5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -61.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.