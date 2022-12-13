A glimpse at Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) closed at $1.41 up 22.61% from its previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 98764842 shares were traded. HARP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 28, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $16.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HARP has reached a high of $8.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8731, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1772.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HARP has traded an average of 196.48K shares per day and 338.79k over the past ten days. A total of 33.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.68M. Insiders hold about 7.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HARP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 403.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 427.79k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.99 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$1.95, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$2.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HARP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.65M, up 17.20% from the average estimate.