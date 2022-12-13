A glimpse at Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 759680 shares were traded. LTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LTH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $13 from $15 previously.

On November 01, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $19.

On November 01, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on November 01, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T sold 3 shares for $12.83 per share. The transaction valued at 38 led to the insider holds 5,203,500 shares of the business.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T sold 159 shares of LTH for $1,703 on Oct 27. The member of a group that is 10% now owns 5,203,503 shares after completing the transaction at $10.71 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T, who serves as the member of a group that is 10% of the company, sold 103 shares for $10.75 each. As a result, the insider received 1,107 and left with 5,203,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTH has reached a high of $21.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LTH traded 402.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 316.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 193.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.25M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 5.63M, compared to 4.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $499.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $504.2M to a low estimate of $491.71M. As of the current estimate, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $385.04M, an estimated increase of 29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $479.73M, an increase of 33.10% over than the figure of $29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $494.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $471M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 39.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $2.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.