A glimpse at Under Armour Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Under Armour Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.49, up 10.07% from its previous closing price of $9.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13313840 shares were traded. UAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UAA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on December 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $9 previously.

Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on October 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 240,085 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UAA for $234,732 on May 27. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has reached a high of $24.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UAA traded 8.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 454.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.36M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UAA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.64M with a Short Ratio of 23.47M, compared to 22.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 12.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 27 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.73B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.91B and the low estimate is $5.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.