A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)

After finishing at $0.27 in the prior trading day, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) closed at $0.29, up 10.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0284 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4606214 shares were traded. BBLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2701.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBLG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBLG has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4515, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3720.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 211.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 36.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.10M. Insiders hold about 47.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BBLG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 61.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 21.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$0.72.