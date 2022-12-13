A Stock You Should Be Looking At: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

The price of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) closed at $24.14 in the last session, up 7.58% from day before closing price of $22.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865443 shares were traded. FROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FROG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Sela Yossi sold 73,920 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,699,790 led to the insider holds 8,490,780 shares of the business.

Shulman Yakov (Jacob) sold 6,232 shares of FROG for $134,940 on Dec 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 282,980 shares after completing the transaction at $21.65 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Notman Tali, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 3,198 shares for $22.34 each. As a result, the insider received 71,443 and left with 471,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $32.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.30.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FROG traded on average about 647.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 500.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.17M. Insiders hold about 19.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $279.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $206.68M, up 35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $356.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.62M and the low estimate is $337.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.