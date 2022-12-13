A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

The price of Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) closed at $8.74 in the last session, up 2.46% from day before closing price of $8.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694141 shares were traded. CXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CXM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

On September 29, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Haley Daniel P sold 40,000 shares for $8.64 per share. The transaction valued at 345,600 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Haley Daniel P sold 40,000 shares of CXM for $358,800 on Oct 17. The General Counsel and Corp. Sec. now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.97 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Sarin Manish, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,931 shares for $10.21 each. As a result, the insider received 40,136 and left with 559,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $16.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CXM traded on average about 637.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 473.28k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 260.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.83M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 2.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $619.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $616M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $492.39M, up 25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $749.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $767.3M and the low estimate is $736.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.