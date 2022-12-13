An average trading volume for Angi Inc. (ANGI) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $2.03 in the prior trading day, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) closed at $2.12, up 4.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1367649 shares were traded. ANGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ANGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Hicks Bowman Angela R. sold 5,000 shares for $5.19 per share. The transaction valued at 25,950 led to the insider holds 194,941 shares of the business.

Hicks Bowman Angela R. sold 5,000 shares of ANGI for $25,000 on Jul 18. The Director now owns 199,941 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Hicks Bowman Angela R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 25,000 and left with 204,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANGI has reached a high of $10.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2838, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2522.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 503.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.32M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.23M with a Short Ratio of 8.07M, compared to 7.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 17.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $502.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $512M to a low estimate of $494.1M. As of the current estimate, Angi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $461.56M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $453.92M, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $464.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $437.81M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.