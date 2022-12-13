An average trading volume for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.82 in the prior trading day, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) closed at $0.87, up 5.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0487 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970729 shares were traded. BHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BHG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Kadre Manuel bought 303,307 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 291,175 led to the insider holds 885,112 shares of the business.

Kadre Manuel bought 64,888 shares of BHG for $68,132 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 294,888 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Kadre Manuel, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 167,318 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 158,952 and bolstered with 581,805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9977, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6198.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 944.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 629.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BHG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.65M with a Short Ratio of 9.17M, compared to 10.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.77B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Bright Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated increase of 63.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 73.00% over than the figure of $63.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 69.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.19B and the low estimate is $3.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.