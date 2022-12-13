An average trading volume for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.73 in the prior trading day, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) closed at $0.68, down -6.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18942270 shares were traded. PGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6301.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PGY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On September 12, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2554, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0809.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 681.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 451.76M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PGY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 819k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $855.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $944.4M and the low estimate is $767.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.