An average trading volume for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.99 in the prior trading day, Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) closed at $0.96, down -2.73%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0270 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1227399 shares were traded. RGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RGTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $2.

On August 09, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on August 09, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Harburn Mike sold 5,181 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 5,233 led to the insider holds 722,737 shares of the business.

Danis Richard sold 6,274 shares of RGTI for $6,337 on Dec 09. The Interim CEO, GC &Corp. Sec. now owns 619,074 shares after completing the transaction at $1.01 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Sereda Brian J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,639 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider received 7,715 and left with 1,004,982 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGTI has reached a high of $11.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6070, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4809.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 879.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 777.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.99M. Insiders hold about 11.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RGTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 2.37M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.54M, up 121.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37M and the low estimate is $22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 118.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.