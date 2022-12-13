An average trading volume for Tingo Inc. (MICT) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Tingo Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) closed at $1.17 in the last session, up 3.54% from day before closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556459 shares were traded. MICT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0900.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MICT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 04, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MICT has reached a high of $1.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8077, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6948.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MICT traded on average about 379.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 129.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.84M. Insiders hold about 13.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MICT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 2.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.45M to a low estimate of $23.45M. As of the current estimate, Tingo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $824k, an estimated increase of 1,827.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.56M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $1,827.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.37M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MICT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17M, up 4,646.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.37M and the low estimate is $154.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 177.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.