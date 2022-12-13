An investigation into Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s technical aspects

The price of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) closed at $556.63 in the last session, up 2.19% from day before closing price of $544.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2336382 shares were traded. AVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $556.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $542.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 09, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $555 from $540 previously.

On March 04, 2022, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $665 to $690.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $659 to $686.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Bryant Diane M sold 476 shares for $629.55 per share. The transaction valued at 299,666 led to the insider holds 1,560 shares of the business.

Spears Kirsten M. sold 2,000 shares of AVGO for $1,272,460 on Mar 29. The VP CFO & Chief Accounting Ofcr now owns 34,546 shares after completing the transaction at $636.23 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Spears Kirsten M., who serves as the VP CFO & Chief Accounting Ofcr of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $625.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,877,565 and left with 36,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Broadcom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVGO has reached a high of $677.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $415.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 484.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 531.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVGO traded on average about 2.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 424.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 415.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AVGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.87M, compared to 6.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AVGO is 16.40, which was 13.70 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.52 and a low estimate of $10.1, while EPS last year was $7.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.17, with high estimates of $10.95 and low estimates of $9.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.02 and $36.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $37.44. EPS for the following year is $40.51, with 27 analysts recommending between $42.25 and $37.92.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.9B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.95B to a low estimate of $8.81B. As of the current estimate, Broadcom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.41B, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.45B, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.4B and the low estimate is $33.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.