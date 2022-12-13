An investigation into Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM)’s technical aspects

The price of Castellum Inc. (AMEX: CTM) closed at $1.43 in the last session, up 8.33% from day before closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2097420 shares were traded. CTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3150.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when WRIGHT JAY O bought 75,000 shares for $0.20 per share. The transaction valued at 15,000 led to the insider holds 9,211,772 shares of the business.

Campbell John Francis bought 8,000 shares of CTM for $9,792 on Dec 05. The Director now owns 63,617 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Champoux Bernard S, who serves as the Chair of Board of Directors of the company, bought 900 shares for $95.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 85,860 and bolstered with 41,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTM has reached a high of $5.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9528, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9528.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTM traded on average about 315.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 230.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.94M. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.