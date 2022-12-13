An overall feel about Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) closed at $0.41 up 13.19% from its previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0487 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4229294 shares were traded. CELZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 55.40 and its Current Ratio is at 55.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Warbington Timothy bought 10,000 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 3,897 led to the insider holds 112,087 shares of the business.

Warbington Timothy bought 15,000 shares of CELZ for $5,965 on Nov 21. The President & CEO now owns 102,087 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Warbington Timothy, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 87,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 61.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELZ has reached a high of $5.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4210, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0944.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CELZ has traded an average of 440.50K shares per day and 95.71k over the past ten days. A total of 14.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.72M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CELZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 46.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 113.39k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $430k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88k, up 388.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $820k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820k and the low estimate is $820k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 90.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.