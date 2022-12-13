An overall feel about J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s stock clocked out at $186.91, up 5.02% from its previous closing price of $177.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072389 shares were traded. JBHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $187.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $178.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JBHT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 20, 2022, Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $180 to $185.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on July 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $183 to $196.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Simpson Shelley sold 7,000 shares for $186.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,302,160 led to the insider holds 77,630 shares of the business.

Frazier Spencer sold 1,000 shares of JBHT for $177,156 on Nov 07. The EVP of Sales and Marketing now owns 3,060 shares after completing the transaction at $177.16 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, McGee Eric, who serves as the EVP Highway Services of the company, bought 210 shares for $167.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 35,227 and bolstered with 611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, J.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBHT has reached a high of $218.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 176.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JBHT traded 746.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 595.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.90M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JBHT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 2.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.09, JBHT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 15.50% for JBHT, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.75 and a low estimate of $2.31, while EPS last year was $2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.36 and low estimates of $1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.88 and $9.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.77. EPS for the following year is $9.6, with 26 analysts recommending between $10.76 and $8.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $3.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4B to a low estimate of $3.64B. As of the current estimate, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.5B, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.66B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.54B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.38B and the low estimate is $13.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.