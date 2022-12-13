An overall feel about Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.56, up 1.28% from its previous closing price of $5.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20215960 shares were traded. LUMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LUMN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 5,000 shares for $5.34 per share. The transaction valued at 26,700 led to the insider holds 340,029 shares of the business.

CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 5,000 shares of LUMN for $31,550 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 335,029 shares after completing the transaction at $6.31 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Bejar Martha Helena, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $6.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,500 and bolstered with 101,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lumen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUMN has reached a high of $13.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LUMN traded 23.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 29.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.02B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LUMN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 165.12M with a Short Ratio of 145.39M, compared to 161.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.95% and a Short% of Float of 18.07%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, LUMN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.47. The current Payout Ratio is 49.80% for LUMN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $4.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.47B to a low estimate of $4.35B. As of the current estimate, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.9B, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.85B, a decrease of -20.70% less than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.69B, down -10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.14B and the low estimate is $14.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.