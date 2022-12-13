Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $3.47 in the prior trading day, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) closed at $3.91, up 12.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39272330 shares were traded. APVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APVO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aptevo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APVO has reached a high of $8.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0075, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0341.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 34.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 42.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.04M. Insiders hold about 1.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APVO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 57k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 42.35k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.52 and a low estimate of -$1.76, while EPS last year was -$1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.66, with high estimates of -$1.56 and low estimates of -$1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is -$7, with 2 analysts recommending between -$6.74 and -$7.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.29M, down -74.70% from the average estimate.