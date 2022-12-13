Are analysts optimistic about Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:DUO) stock?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) closed the day trading at $0.86 down -29.51% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774343 shares were traded. DUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DUO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUO has reached a high of $9.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1368, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6289.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DUO traded about 838.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DUO traded about 223.82k shares per day. A total of 8.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.94M. Insiders hold about 10.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DUO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 46.05k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $355.31M, down -56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.58M and the low estimate is $157.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.