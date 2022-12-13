Are analysts optimistic about Pulmonx Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LUNG) stock?

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) closed the day trading at $6.35 up 7.99% from the previous closing price of $5.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667153 shares were traded. LUNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LUNG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $14 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Sung Derrick sold 1,069 shares for $5.93 per share. The transaction valued at 6,339 led to the insider holds 262,746 shares of the business.

French Glendon E. III sold 3,631 shares of LUNG for $21,532 on Dec 01. The President and CEO now owns 1,034,313 shares after completing the transaction at $5.93 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Lehman David Aaron, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,069 shares for $5.93 each. As a result, the insider received 6,339 and left with 44,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUNG has reached a high of $36.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LUNG traded about 578.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LUNG traded about 407.25k shares per day. A total of 37.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.03M. Shares short for LUNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 3.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.01% and a Short% of Float of 12.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.23 and -$1.5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $14.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.2M to a low estimate of $14.62M. As of the current estimate, Pulmonx Corporation’s year-ago sales were $13.26M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.86M, an increase of 30.30% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.65M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.42M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.1M and the low estimate is $74.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.