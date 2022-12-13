As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, EQRx Inc. (EQRX) offers stability

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) closed the day trading at $2.85 down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $2.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3532182 shares were traded. EQRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8200.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EQRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.30 and its Current Ratio is at 24.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.60 to $3.20.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $5.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQRX has reached a high of $9.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4158, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5469.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EQRX traded about 2.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EQRX traded about 2.19M shares per day. A total of 475.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.64M. Insiders hold about 15.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.14M with a Short Ratio of 19.89M, compared to 17.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 7.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$1.07.