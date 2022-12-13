As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) offers stability

The closing price of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) was $2.04 for the day, up 10.87% from the previous closing price of $1.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 796047 shares were traded. ONCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ONCS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on March 08, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On July 27, 2020, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 07, 2018, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when DelAversano Robert J sold 283 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 105 led to the insider holds 22,975 shares of the business.

DelAversano Robert J sold 284 shares of ONCS for $202 on Aug 05. The VP, Finance now owns 23,258 shares after completing the transaction at $0.71 per share. On May 06, another insider, DelAversano Robert J, who serves as the VP, Finance of the company, sold 274 shares for $0.83 each. As a result, the insider received 227 and left with 23,542 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONCS has reached a high of $33.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.7874, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.2796.

Shares Statistics:

ONCS traded an average of 796.44K shares per day over the past three months and 3.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.80M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 63.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 81.33k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.16% and a Short% of Float of 0.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$0.66.