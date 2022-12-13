Considering Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $1.27 in the prior trading day, Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ: SCTL) closed at $1.37, up 7.87%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509272 shares were traded. SCTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCTL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCTL has reached a high of $2.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6311, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3400.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 60.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 68.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SCTL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 437.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 469.03k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $21.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.75M to a low estimate of $20.97M. As of the current estimate, Societal CDMO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.24M, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.81M, an increase of 15.70% less than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.71M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.36M, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.57B and the low estimate is $96.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26,972.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.