How is Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MRTX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $41.75 in the prior trading day, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) closed at $41.41, down -0.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2485439 shares were traded. MRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $53 from $121 previously.

On December 08, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $94 to $65.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $59.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Christensen Jamie sold 1,726 shares for $90.19 per share. The transaction valued at 155,667 led to the insider holds 104,482 shares of the business.

BAUM CHARLES M sold 69,256 shares of MRTX for $6,925,600 on Nov 28. The President,Founder,Head of R&D now owns 127,899 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, CARTER BRUCE L A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $85.49 each. As a result, the insider received 854,899 and left with 6,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 212.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRTX has reached a high of $154.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.21M. Shares short for MRTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.91M with a Short Ratio of 7.60M, compared to 7.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.23% and a Short% of Float of 17.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.34 and a low estimate of -$3.92, while EPS last year was -$1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.69, with high estimates of -$3.26 and low estimates of -$4.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$13.17 and -$14.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$13.77. EPS for the following year is -$12.65, with 17 analysts recommending between -$6.23 and -$18.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.09M, down -87.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $406M and the low estimate is $24.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,411.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.