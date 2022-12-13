How is Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: VERV) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) closed at $22.77 in the last session, up 5.17% from day before closing price of $21.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 925968 shares were traded. VERV stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VERV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.40 and its Current Ratio is at 19.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On August 25, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $56.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 17, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Bellinger Andrew sold 865 shares for $22.95 per share. The transaction valued at 19,852 led to the insider holds 6,629 shares of the business.

Dorval Allison sold 554 shares of VERV for $12,243 on Nov 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,186 shares after completing the transaction at $22.10 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Yeshwant Krishna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 48,583 shares for $31.14 each. As a result, the insider received 1,512,806 and left with 4,260,047 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1591.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERV has reached a high of $43.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VERV traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.52M. Shares short for VERV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.73M with a Short Ratio of 9.98M, compared to 9.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.90% and a Short% of Float of 33.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.87, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$3.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.95. EPS for the following year is -$2.84, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.3 and -$3.22.