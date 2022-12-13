HSDT (Helius Medical Technologies Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) closed at $0.28 up 2.56% from its previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520975 shares were traded. HSDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on March 24, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when ANDREEFF DANE bought 89,300 shares for $0.31 per share. The transaction valued at 27,835 led to the insider holds 308,003 shares of the business.

ANDREEFF DANE bought 10,000 shares of HSDT for $2,834 on Nov 22. The President and CEO now owns 218,572 shares after completing the transaction at $0.28 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, ANDREEFF DANE, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 106,541 shares for $0.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 36,064 and bolstered with 276,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSDT has reached a high of $5.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2771, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4138.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HSDT has traded an average of 818.91K shares per day and 375.92k over the past ten days. A total of 28.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.88M. Insiders hold about 4.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HSDT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 304.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 685.18k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.2 and -$2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $170k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $210k to a low estimate of $120k. As of the current estimate, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80k, an estimated increase of 112.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $340k, an increase of 31.80% less than the figure of $112.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $510k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $610k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $820k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $522k, up 57.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.21M and the low estimate is $1.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 456.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.