I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in AppHarvest Inc. (APPH).

After finishing at $0.83 in the prior trading day, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) closed at $0.74, down -10.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0909 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2603720 shares were traded. APPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8298 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7153.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on August 26, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Lee David J. sold 177,400 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 216,428 led to the insider holds 561,140 shares of the business.

Lee David J. sold 42,392 shares of APPH for $74,186 on Oct 26. The President now owns 1,192,109 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Nelson Julie, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,632 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 24,546 and left with 82,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPH has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5102, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1626.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.78M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.86M with a Short Ratio of 18.43M, compared to 15.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.92% and a Short% of Float of 19.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.28 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.31. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.96 and -$1.3.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4M to a low estimate of $1.4M. As of the current estimate, AppHarvest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $543k, an estimated increase of 157.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.7M, an increase of 216.00% over than the figure of $157.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.05M, up 135.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.4M and the low estimate is $90M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 330.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.