In spite of NVIDIA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, NVIDIA Corporation’s stock clocked out at $175.35, up 3.14% from its previous closing price of $170.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45529391 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVDA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $165.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on September 08, 2022, with a $165 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Dabiri John sold 495 shares for $151.11 per share. The transaction valued at 74,799 led to the insider holds 2,710 shares of the business.

STEVENS MARK A sold 87,500 shares of NVDA for $10,469,235 on Oct 13. The Director now owns 2,310,193 shares after completing the transaction at $119.65 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, STEVENS MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 85,000 shares for $116.49 each. As a result, the insider received 9,902,020 and left with 2,397,693 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $313.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 175.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVDA traded 54.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 40.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.36B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVDA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 32.87M with a Short Ratio of 35.68M, compared to 30.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, NVDA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.21. The current Payout Ratio is 6.70% for NVDA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 31 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 37 analysts recommending between $5.41 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.91B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.3B and the low estimate is $27.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.