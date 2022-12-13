In the case of Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), what’s next?

The closing price of Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) was $39.61 for the day, up 3.88% from the previous closing price of $38.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 863316 shares were traded. TENB stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TENB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on April 12, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Vintz Stephen A sold 8,518 shares for $37.06 per share. The transaction valued at 315,677 led to the insider holds 163,177 shares of the business.

Yoran Amit sold 12,851 shares of TENB for $476,258 on Nov 22. The President, CEO and Chairman now owns 151,829 shares after completing the transaction at $37.06 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Thurmond Mark C., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,565 shares for $38.49 each. As a result, the insider received 98,727 and left with 1,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENB has reached a high of $63.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.14.

Shares Statistics:

TENB traded an average of 932.21K shares per day over the past three months and 668.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TENB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 2.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $182.03M to a low estimate of $180.99M. As of the current estimate, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $149.02M, an estimated increase of 21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $191.46M, an increase of 24.80% over than the figure of $21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.08M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $681M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $679.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $680.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $541.13M, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $819.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $832.47M and the low estimate is $805M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.