In What Direction Will Veru Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Goes From Here?

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) closed the day trading at $5.37 down -1.83% from the previous closing price of $5.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2637485 shares were traded. VERU stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VERU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 13, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On February 09, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $17.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Eisenberger Mario sold 100,000 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,003,550 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERU has reached a high of $24.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VERU traded about 5.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VERU traded about 3.86M shares per day. A total of 80.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.13M. Insiders hold about 19.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VERU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.72M with a Short Ratio of 13.27M, compared to 15.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.86% and a Short% of Float of 25.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$1.24.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $11.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15M to a low estimate of $9.2M. As of the current estimate, Veru Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.65M, an estimated decrease of -26.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.26M, down -21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $230.4M and the low estimate is $43.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 129.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.