Invest in Okta Inc. (OKTA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) closed at $68.49 in the last session, up 6.32% from day before closing price of $64.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4521875 shares were traded. OKTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OKTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1468.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Kerrest Jacques Frederic sold 18,729 shares for $49.15 per share. The transaction valued at 920,556 led to the insider holds 100 shares of the business.

Kerrest Jacques Frederic sold 2,482 shares of OKTA for $147,414 on Sep 16. The insider now owns 17,544 shares after completing the transaction at $59.39 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, McKinnon Todd, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,921 shares for $59.39 each. As a result, the insider received 232,880 and left with 15,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $234.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OKTA traded on average about 4.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 158.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.24M with a Short Ratio of 6.84M, compared to 6.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 28 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 30 analysts recommending between $0.31 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 40.00% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.