Invest in Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) closed at $22.33 in the last session, up 5.18% from day before closing price of $21.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2032912 shares were traded. VRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRNS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $24 from $35 previously.

On November 01, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $20.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Melamed Guy bought 24,400 shares for $20.50 per share. The transaction valued at 500,200 led to the insider holds 490,351 shares of the business.

O’Boyle James bought 60,000 shares of VRNS for $1,003,200 on Nov 07. The SVP of Worldwide Sales now owns 428,989 shares after completing the transaction at $16.72 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Melamed Guy, who serves as the CFO and COO of the company, bought 14,285 shares for $17.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,988 and bolstered with 465,951 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has reached a high of $51.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRNS traded on average about 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.56M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 3.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $124.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $125.3M to a low estimate of $123M. As of the current estimate, Varonis Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.41M, an estimated increase of 27.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.54M, an increase of 22.90% less than the figure of $27.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $157M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.36M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $490M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $485M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $487.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.13M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $591.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $601.5M and the low estimate is $569.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.