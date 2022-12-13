Investing in Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) closed at $1.39 down -4.79% from its previous closing price of $1.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 761706 shares were traded. KOPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kopin Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2020, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Murray Michael Andrew bought 24,000 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 31,680 led to the insider holds 850,633 shares of the business.

Murray Michael Andrew bought 10,000 shares of KOPN for $10,600 on Nov 10. The CEO now owns 826,633 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Murray Michael Andrew, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 16,633 shares for $0.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,467 and bolstered with 816,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOPN has reached a high of $4.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2396, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5344.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KOPN has traded an average of 447.77K shares per day and 477.07k over the past ten days. A total of 93.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.64M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KOPN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 2.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.09M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, Kopin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $10.3M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.5M, a decrease of -5.30% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KOPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.67M, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51M and the low estimate is $51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.