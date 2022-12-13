Is Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $1.82 in the prior trading day, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) closed at $1.88, up 3.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19851280 shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on November 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On October 04, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Shetty Reshma P. sold 97,204 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 174,092 led to the insider holds 19,611,244 shares of the business.

Shetty Reshma P. sold 97,203 shares of DNA for $174,091 on Dec 08. The insider now owns 19,611,244 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Kelly Jason R, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 97,204 shares for $1.79 each. As a result, the insider received 174,092 and left with 19,611,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $11.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4838, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9537.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 25.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.92M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 573.64M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 156.3M with a Short Ratio of 118.57M, compared to 187.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.33% and a Short% of Float of 20.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $60.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.6M to a low estimate of $55M. As of the current estimate, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.75M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.31M, a decrease of -52.70% less than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $463.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $382.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $435.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.84M, up 38.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $389.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.5M and the low estimate is $326.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.