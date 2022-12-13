Is Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) closed at $9.86 in the last session, up 3.57% from day before closing price of $9.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543704 shares were traded. HT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.60.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $11.50 from $13 previously.

On June 03, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $13.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $14.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when LEVEN MICHAEL A bought 5,000 shares for $20.20 per share. The transaction valued at 101,000 led to the insider holds 45,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hersha’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HT has reached a high of $12.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HT traded on average about 328.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 284.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.33M. Insiders hold about 18.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 966.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 1.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HT is 0.20, which was 0.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HT, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 22, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $95.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.13M to a low estimate of $83.39M. As of the current estimate, Hersha Hospitality Trust’s year-ago sales were $93.48M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.22M, a decrease of -0.80% less than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.14M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $447.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $384.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $403.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $295.99M, up 36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $377.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503.3M and the low estimate is $322.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.