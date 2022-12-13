Is this a Prime Time To acquire Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) stock

The price of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) closed at $0.25 in the last session, up 8.35% from day before closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0231 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1570832 shares were traded. CUEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3488 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CUEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Maimon Arik bought 32,850 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 22,558 led to the insider holds 1,621,007 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUEN has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3614, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7194.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CUEN traded on average about 418.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 221.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.37M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CUEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 93.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 118.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.