Is this a Prime Time To acquire Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) stock

The price of Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) closed at $52.33 in the last session, up 4.43% from day before closing price of $50.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 787296 shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCOR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.

On September 06, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $70.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on September 06, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares for $50.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,216,860 led to the insider holds 3,657,094 shares of the business.

Singer Benjamin C sold 6,172 shares of PCOR for $277,802 on Nov 29. The Chief Legal Officer; Secretary now owns 140,938 shares after completing the transaction at $45.01 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Singer Benjamin C, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer; Secretary of the company, sold 6,781 shares for $48.20 each. As a result, the insider received 326,844 and left with 147,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $85.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCOR traded on average about 863.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 588.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 6.25M, compared to 5.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $691.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $692.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.82M, up 34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $851.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $869.48M and the low estimate is $830.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.