Is this a Prime Time To acquire Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) stock

After finishing at $0.92 in the prior trading day, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) closed at $0.89, down -2.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0258 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751738 shares were traded. SPRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8751.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPRU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Fong Christian S. bought 20,250 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 18,018 led to the insider holds 1,627,112 shares of the business.

Fong Christian S. bought 200 shares of SPRU for $180 on Nov 25. The President now owns 200 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, Fong Christian S., who serves as the President of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,250 and bolstered with 1,606,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRU has reached a high of $4.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8846, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3064.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 816.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 466.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.80M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company.