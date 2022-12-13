Is Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) closed at $172.73 in the last session, up 1.85% from day before closing price of $169.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2177838 shares were traded. WDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $169.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WDAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on November 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $150 from $225 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when STILL GEORGE J JR sold 5,000 shares for $169.38 per share. The transaction valued at 846,917 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Robinson Douglas A. sold 2,128 shares of WDAY for $313,118 on Oct 15. The Co-President now owns 132,545 shares after completing the transaction at $147.14 per share. On Oct 15, another insider, Bozzini James, who serves as the COO & Executive Vice President of the company, sold 5,031 shares for $147.14 each. As a result, the insider received 740,272 and left with 107,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDAY has reached a high of $284.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 173.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WDAY traded on average about 2.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 255.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.33M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WDAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 7.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 31 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.62 and $3.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.39. EPS for the following year is $4.47, with 34 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.14B, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.63B and the low estimate is $7.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.