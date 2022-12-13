It’s a good day to be an BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) shareholder

In the latest session, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) closed at $0.76 up 24.21% from its previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1477 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565669 shares were traded. BYSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 02, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $38 previously.

On December 02, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYSI has reached a high of $5.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7519, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4234.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BYSI has traded an average of 107.86K shares per day and 114.1k over the past ten days. A total of 39.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.14M. Insiders hold about 40.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BYSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.38 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.49 and -$2.49.