It’s a good day to be an Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $38.77, up 4.36% from its previous closing price of $37.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728961 shares were traded. CLDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.50 and its Current Ratio is at 20.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 17, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

On September 10, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.

On July 22, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on July 22, 2021, with a $66 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when KELER TIBOR sold 16,860 shares for $36.93 per share. The transaction valued at 622,611 led to the insider holds 7,357 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Sarah sold 1,355 shares of CLDX for $49,289 on Aug 18. The SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN. now owns 1,284 shares after completing the transaction at $36.38 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Cavanaugh Sarah, who serves as the SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN. of the company, sold 31,312 shares for $36.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,150,221 and left with 1,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1734.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLDX has reached a high of $42.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLDX traded 447.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 522.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.96M. Shares short for CLDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 4.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 11.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.43, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.34 and -$2.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65M, down -74.00% from the average estimate.