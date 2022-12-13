It’s a good day to be an Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Paramount Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.11, up 4.98% from its previous closing price of $5.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2149371 shares were traded. PGRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PGRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $6.50 from $8 previously.

On November 21, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was In-line and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Behler Albert P. bought 10,000 shares for $5.80 per share. The transaction valued at 57,980 led to the insider holds 181,812 shares of the business.

Armbrust Thomas bought 20,000 shares of PGRE for $114,180 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 232,853 shares after completing the transaction at $5.71 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Behler Albert P., who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $5.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 229,800 and bolstered with 171,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paramount’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 509.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGRE has reached a high of $11.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PGRE traded 1.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.87M. Insiders hold about 15.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PGRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.34M with a Short Ratio of 6.32M, compared to 6.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.34, PGRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.31. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.39.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $188.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $191.01M to a low estimate of $185.2M. As of the current estimate, Paramount Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $184.22M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $187.2M, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $823.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $739.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $763.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $726.79M, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $772.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $831.19M and the low estimate is $746.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.