It’s an appealing income play to consider Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)

The price of Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) closed at $33.47 in the last session, up 2.79% from day before closing price of $32.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534990 shares were traded. EVBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVBG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $36 from $50 previously.

On February 25, 2022, Stifel reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $40.

Stephens reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Nigam Ajay sold 424 shares for $33.84 per share. The transaction valued at 14,349 led to the insider holds 17,806 shares of the business.

HUFF PHILLIP E sold 200 shares of EVBG for $6,210 on Nov 18. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 6,979 shares after completing the transaction at $31.05 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Paris Simon, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,748 shares for $32.17 each. As a result, the insider received 152,743 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVBG has reached a high of $72.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVBG traded on average about 580.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 345.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVBG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 2.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $110.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $110.6M. As of the current estimate, Everbridge Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.75M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $116.18M, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114.2M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVBG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $431.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $428.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $368.43M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $491.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $498.2M and the low estimate is $478.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.