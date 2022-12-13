It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Splunk Inc. (SPLK) stock

The closing price of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) was $92.16 for the day, up 5.28% from the previous closing price of $87.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2744428 shares were traded. SPLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPLK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on November 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On October 19, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $130.

On October 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $95.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 11, 2022, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Morgan Scott sold 1,000 shares for $88.13 per share. The transaction valued at 88,130 led to the insider holds 122,953 shares of the business.

Child Jason sold 2,000 shares of SPLK for $174,080 on Sep 07. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 214,773 shares after completing the transaction at $87.04 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Morgan Scott, who serves as the SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $87.57 each. As a result, the insider received 87,570 and left with 129,311 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPLK has reached a high of $150.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.92.

Shares Statistics:

SPLK traded an average of 2.50M shares per day over the past three months and 3.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPLK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.79M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 6.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 5.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 34 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 39 analysts recommending between $3.17 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67B, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.84B and the low estimate is $3.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.