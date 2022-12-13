Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS) closed the day trading at $9.19 up 6.61% from the previous closing price of $8.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6364903 shares were traded. PHVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PHVS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bryan Garnier on October 05, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHVS has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PHVS traded about 1.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PHVS traded about 10.01M shares per day. A total of 33.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.49M. Insiders hold about 9.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PHVS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 15.27k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.03% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$2.54, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.45 and -$3.5.