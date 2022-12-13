SCOR (comScore Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) closed at $1.32 up 10.92% from its previous closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 769195 shares were traded. SCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2350.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of comScore Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $4.50 from $6 previously.

On June 28, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL bought 75,000 shares for $1.17 per share. The transaction valued at 87,750 led to the insider holds 2,957,713 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J bought 20,000 shares of SCOR for $23,000 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 117,069 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $1.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 58,500 and bolstered with 2,882,713 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCOR has reached a high of $3.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3258, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9600.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCOR has traded an average of 364.99K shares per day and 771.42k over the past ten days. A total of 93.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.23M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SCOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 4.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.10% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $95.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $98.8M to a low estimate of $93.18M. As of the current estimate, comScore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.8M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.45M, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.62M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $391M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $385.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $367.01M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $418M and the low estimate is $398.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.