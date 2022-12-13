SNOW (Snowflake Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Snowflake Inc.’s stock clocked out at $150.88, up 4.39% from its previous closing price of $144.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5883947 shares were traded. SNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNOW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 125.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $173.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $242.MoffettNathanson initiated its Buy rating on September 22, 2022, with a $242 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Slootman Frank sold 1,311 shares for $142.59 per share. The transaction valued at 186,935 led to the insider holds 133,011 shares of the business.

Dageville Benoit sold 724 shares of SNOW for $103,235 on Dec 09. The President of Products now owns 14,404 shares after completing the transaction at $142.59 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Slootman Frank, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, sold 1,651 shares for $181.11 each. As a result, the insider received 299,013 and left with 135,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $377.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 155.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 167.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNOW traded 6.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 320.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.18M with a Short Ratio of 11.40M, compared to 12.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 29 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 33 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 70.00% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.46B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.