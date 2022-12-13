The name Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) closed at $30.52 up 23.11% from its previous closing price of $24.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530022 shares were traded. AVTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aerovate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.80 and its Current Ratio is at 18.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Dake Benjamin T sold 394 shares for $25.03 per share. The transaction valued at 9,861 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Dake Benjamin T sold 10,000 shares of AVTE for $226,449 on Dec 08. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $22.64 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Eldridge George A, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 12,011 shares for $23.87 each. As a result, the insider received 286,700 and left with 1,960 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVTE has reached a high of $27.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVTE has traded an average of 106.01K shares per day and 188.71k over the past ten days. A total of 24.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.60M. Shares short for AVTE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.16% and a Short% of Float of 15.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$2.07, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.91 and -$2.21.